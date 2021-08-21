Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,093 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 133.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $266.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $208.50 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

