Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00151570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,981.26 or 0.99937027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.19 or 0.00914450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.54 or 0.06638237 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

