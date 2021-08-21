Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,490. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Insiders have sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

