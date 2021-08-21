Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 30,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $834,847.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,321.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,449 shares of company stock worth $7,987,281. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 175.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,580 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 359,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

