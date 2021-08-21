Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,454,000 after acquiring an additional 512,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $187.00 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $187.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.99.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

