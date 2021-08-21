Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Upgraded to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LBTYB stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Global stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

