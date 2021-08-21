Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 393,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ LMNL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 260,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,944. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 636.15% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.