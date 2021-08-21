Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 92.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 81.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $313.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.06. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $314.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

