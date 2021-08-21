Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 92.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $313.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.06. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $314.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

