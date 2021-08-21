Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0633 on Major Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $253.03 million and $43.71 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00826616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00048019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00105553 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,229,567 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

