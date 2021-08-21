LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LiqTech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. LiqTech International has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $106.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.80.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 83.91% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

