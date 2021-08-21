LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 83.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LiqTech International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 4.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

