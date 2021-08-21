Lobstex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1.01 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,389,109 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

