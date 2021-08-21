Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Down 1.3%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58). Approximately 7,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 54,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LGRS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Loungers from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £281.50 million and a P/E ratio of -25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278.09.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

