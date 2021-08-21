Lumen Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

