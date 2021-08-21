Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $93.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,621 shares of company stock worth $1,550,663 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

