Macy’s (NYSE:M) Board Initiates Share Buyback Plan

Macy’s (NYSE:M) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

M stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

