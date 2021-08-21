Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.41-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55-23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.21 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

NYSE:M traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,915,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.22.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

