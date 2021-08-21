Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.22.

NYSE M opened at $22.39 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Macy’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

