Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

MANU opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.66 and a beta of 0.94. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($13.31). The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Manchester United by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Manchester United by 19.5% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 110,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $5,509,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Manchester United by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

