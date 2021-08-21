Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Marchex worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marchex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.81. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.