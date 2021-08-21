MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,621. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

MKTX traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.50. 114,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,853. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

