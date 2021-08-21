MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Update

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MSRT opened at $0.04 on Friday. MassRoots has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05.
About MassRoots
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.