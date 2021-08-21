MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Update

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSRT opened at $0.04 on Friday. MassRoots has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

