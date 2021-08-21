McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $238.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.