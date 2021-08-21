MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MAX opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.72.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares in the company, valued at $12,225,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,907 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,146 over the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

