MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of MAX opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,907 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,146. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,184,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

