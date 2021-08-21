MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Cormark

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE MVP opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. MediaValet has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.50.

MediaValet Company Profile

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

