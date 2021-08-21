MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Cormark

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE MVP opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. MediaValet has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.50.
MediaValet Company Profile
