MedicCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $29,254.30 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,254.30 and $130.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.