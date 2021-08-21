Membership Collective Group Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 24th (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group’s (NYSE:MCG) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 24th. Membership Collective Group had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Membership Collective Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $9.97 on Friday. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

