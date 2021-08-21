Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,424.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1,424.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.58 or 0.00485401 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003590 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.70 or 0.01268956 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, "Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. "

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

