Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by 540.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

