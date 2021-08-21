Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $78.68. 6,284,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

