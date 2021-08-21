Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Raised by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 72.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

MRK stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

