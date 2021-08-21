Merculet (MVP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $119,026.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00155928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,421.05 or 1.00077909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00917014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.46 or 0.06515374 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,276,973 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

