Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.93

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.93 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 5352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
