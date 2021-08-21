Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.93

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.93 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 5352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

