MetaHash (MHC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $37.55 million and $1.03 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00134472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00150121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,128.36 or 1.00178005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.00927932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.46 or 0.06660661 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,908,817,029 coins and its circulating supply is 2,738,757,548 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

