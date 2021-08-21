Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after acquiring an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

