Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,987 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

VBK stock opened at $278.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

