Millennium Management LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,138 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of TrueBlue worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE TBI opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $919.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

