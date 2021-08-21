Millennium Management LLC Invests $942,000 in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BrightView at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in BrightView by 33.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

NYSE BV opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.