Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,328.84 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,634 shares of company stock worth $1,398,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

