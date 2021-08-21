Mina Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $56.38 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Mina has a market cap of $613.60 million and approximately $56.38 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00006259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00131872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00154011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.12 or 1.00034982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.00920670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.82 or 0.06573921 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 198,931,927 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

