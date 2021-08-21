MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $14.02. MINISO Group shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 11,232 shares traded.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

