Mint Club Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Mint Club has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $29,290.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059354 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

