Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.94.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

TSE MI.UN opened at C$24.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39. The firm has a market cap of C$872.05 million and a P/E ratio of 12.84. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.