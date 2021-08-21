Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

MCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $140,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCW stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $19.65. 713,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,940. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.