Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Purchases $48,100.00 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mistras Group stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $285.20 million, a P/E ratio of 121.14 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.57.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MG shares. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Mistras Group Company Profile
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
