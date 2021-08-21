Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Purchases $48,100.00 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mistras Group stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $285.20 million, a P/E ratio of 121.14 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MG shares. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.