Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 169,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 111,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Company Profile (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

