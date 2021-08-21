Mooncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00361843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

