Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Cogent Communications worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $71.58 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.79 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,283. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

